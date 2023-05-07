People were encouraged to organise and join in communal meals, picnics and getogethers as part of the three-day bank holiday weekend celebration of the official crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was joined by US First Lady Jill Biden at Downing Street’s Big Lunch, while the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended an event in Cranleigh, Surrey.

The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle is the national highlight of Sunday’s events, with some lucky Wearsiders invited along.

However, there was still plenty of fun to be had back home.

St Gabriel’s Church Hall, where the team are veterans of royal events, was decked out in red, white and blue again for the occassion.

Around 140 people turned out for their Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 and less than a year later they were expecting a similar number for their coronation bash.

Speaking ahead of the event starting at 4pm, organiser Joanne Macdonald said: “We are expecting 100+ people - the jubilee had 14 - and have a number of exciting games, singalong and giant tea party of course planned. And everyone gets to take a gift home.”

Sunderland-based charity The Special Lioness was among those organising events.

The charity was set up in 2017 to give ‘special families opportunities to make memories’, and it did so in style with a black tie ball for 150 children and with life-limiting conditions and disabilities.

Co-founder and trustee Amy Howes said: “We have 150 children and their parents attending Ramside Hall for a majestic royal event with live music, LED entertainers - all fully accessible and inclusive.”

The Old Rectory in Houghton was among those holding a Big Coronation Lunch , where people were invited to bring along their own picnic, or choose from a range of food stalls.

Live music, a story-telling tent, a mini parade, crown-making, circus performers, tree planting, a dinosaur experience and fancy dress were just some of the activites for children and adults.

“The whole idea for us is it’s about bringing the community together,” said Kate Welch, a trustee of The Old Rectory, a Grade II-listed building which has been revamped and put to use for the community.

“I’ve been looking around, I can see children in pushchairs, I can see people in wheelchairs and mobility scooters.”

She added: “It just lifts your heart - you see the amount of red, white and blue out here, lots of people are definitely here to celebrate the coronation. Some people are here just to enjoy the fun – welcome to all of them.”

Marian Johnson.

