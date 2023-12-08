Concerns grow for welfare of missing man

Durham Constabulary are appealing for information to locate a missing South Hetton man who is named as Colin, as concerns are growing for his welfare.

A police spokesperson said: "We are concerned for the 57-year-old who was last seen leaving his home in South Hetton last night. "He is described as 6ft3 and is believed to be wearing black jeans and a black fleece with orange stitching. "Please call us on 101 with any sightings."