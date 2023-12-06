Concerns grow for missing Peterlee man

A statement from a police spokesperson said: "We are concerned for the 61-year-old who was last seen leaving his home in Peterlee shortly before 1pm this afternoon. "Gavin is described as white, 5ft10 with dark hair and believed to be wearing a knee length black puffer jacket, blue jeans and cream shoes. "He does not have access to a vehicle and often walks between Peterlee, Horden and Blackhall Colliery. "If you have seen him, or know where he might be, please call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 180 of December 6."