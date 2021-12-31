Community worker Shaun Newton receives BEM for helping the fight against Covid

Shaun Newton has been awarded a BEM in the New Year Honours list.

The award comes in recognition of the 52-year-old’s services to the community in Hetton, particularly during Covid-19

A Centre Coordinator at Easington Lane Community Access Point, the commendation says he has been ‘instrumental in securing the organisation’s future’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am amazed, to be honest,” he said. “I had no idea."

He is unsure who nominated him: “It could be someone from work or from outside – I really do not know,” he said.

The award was a recognition of the efforts of the whole team: "It recognises the team effort. I have just been doing my job.

"I am only one individual and this shows how we work together as a team. It is fantastic recognition.

Shaun Newton is to receive the BEM

“I have played my part but it has very much been a team effort.”

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Shaun led the development of the local area hub at the request of Sunderland City Council, recruiting and training a team of volunteers to support the community through phone calls, providing home to hospital transport services, delivering food parcels and prescriptions to those shielding.

“He ensured that he was available 24/7 to take referrals from other organisations when they could not manage. He encouraged the isolated and vulnerable to take early steps of regaining their independence, by coordinating a door to door transport service to local supermarkets,” says the award’s supporting statement.

Easington Lane Community Access Point Shaun Newton to receive BEM.

“He constituted and actioned a scheme to deliver over 125 hot meals a day twice a week to families who were in need. This developed further in the school holidays, to ensure free school meals and breakfast supplies were available and delivered to local families.

"He was the driving force behind the fundraising programme.”

Shaun, who is also a self-supporting minister of religion with Hetton Independent Methodist Church, has played an active role in local youth work for more than 35 years.

He is a member of many local groups including the disabled club, the Big Local Decision, local heritage charities and the local history club Hetton Colliery Railway 200, which he chairs.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.