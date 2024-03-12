Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Penshaw Wildlife group are hosting a fundraising and awareness day to raise vital money to support environmental projects including improving local animal habitats and looking after sick hedgehogs.

The group was initially founded by Claire Foster as an online platform for like minded people to share photographs and details about local wildlife observations, but has now evolved to play a proactive role in a range of conservation projects and initiatives.

Claire, 39, said: "I had been involved in a campaign against a local housing development on Chester Road which ultimately wasn't successful.

"It left everyone who was involved feeling pretty down and since then we have noticed a lot more roadkill; foxes, pheasants and an unprecedented amount of poorly hedgehogs.

"We decided we wanted to do something to support and enjoy local wildlife and so I set up the group on Facebook."

Claire Foster (left) and local children helping out at the hedgehog hospital.

With over 300 members, the group shared photographs and observations of their wildlife sightings but has now evolved to play a far more active role in the local community, with regular meetings at Penshaw Community Centre.

The group have gone on to devise a number of initiatives including a hedgehog hospital.

Claire said: "I've never seen so many sick hedgehogs and I've basically turned my garden shed into a hedgehog hospital.

"Whenever we find or are informed about a sick hedgehog we take them to the animal charity Paws for Thought, where they get the treatment they need before I take them back to my shed to be cared for and fed until they can be released back into the wild.

"We have also created wildlife corridors for animals to use and made bird boxes to install around the village which have been sponsored by local businesses such as Wearside Golf Club and Northern Power Grid."

The group has also been in discussions with Sunderland City Council to expand their conservation work.

Claire said: "We have identified green areas around Penshaw to plant wild flowers and trees as well as creating green bus stops with plants and flowers on their roofs.

"People from the Council came out to have a look at our ideas and are going to put together a plan."

However, whether it be caring for hedgehogs, creating nest boxes or buying plants and flowers, it all takes money.

To help raise vital funds for their projects and to raise awareness of the work they do, the group are hosting a fundraising day at Penshaw Community Centre on Saturday March 16.

Starting at 11am, the event will include toy and cake stalls, a raffle and tombola, animal themed games for the children and the chance to meet and handle a range of animals including snakes and reptiles.

The charity Paws for Thought will also be at the event and people will get the chance to find out more about the group and even join the cause.

Claire said: "The aim of the group is to support and encourage local wildlife. Conserving green belt areas is essential for animals but also for our mental and physical wellbeing.

"Just five minutes outside in the fresh air and hearing the birds singing gives you a wonderful feeling.