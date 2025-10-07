Community rallies round Oliver, 5, to support his brave cancer fight

A family and local community have rallied around 5-year-old Oliver after the little boy was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a form of cancer that can spread to lymph nodes, bone marrow, liver, skin, and other organs.

Oliver now faces an intense treatment journey involving chemotherapy, bone marrow tests, scans, and injections at the RVI in Newcastle.

Five-year-old Oliver has been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma. | Claire Hindmarch

Following the devastating diagnosis, Oliver’s aunt, Claire Hindmarch, has set up a GoFundMe page to help support the family with hospital-related costs and to give them a short break when possible.

In the post on her GoFundMe page, Claire said: “Oliver is about to start a long journey of intensive chemotherapy which will entail weekly visits to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle on the Children’s Cancer Unit.

“Oliver will undergo bone marrow tests, weekly scans, and numerous injections to help him fight this awful disease.”

It’s not the first time the family has faced heartache.

Claire added: “When Oliver was ten months old his dad passed away from Covid and this has left the family broken.

“Oliver’s mam Sinead and older brother haven’t had the best time, it’s been like a whirlwind.

“I’m trying to organise some funds to help with costs for hospital stays and maybe a few days away in a caravan when they are up to it - they really are the most beautiful boys, so loving and kind.”

Following the post the local community have rallied around the family, raising over £7,000 towards Claire’s initial £9,000 target.

In an updated post, Claire added: “Thanks again for every donation. Oliver has had his first round of chemotherapy and he’s currently having a couple days at home with his mam and brother and then he’s back to the hospital.

“Oliver is doing fine at the moment. Thankyou from Oliver and his family.”

You can still donate to Oliver’s cause via Claire’s GoFundMe page.