The city's residents are set to benefit from a new range of services to support their mental and physical wellbeing thanks to over three-quarters-of-a-million pounds worth of investment.

More than 30 voluntary and community sector (VCS) organisations from across Sunderland are working together to develop new ways to support residents in their goals to achieve a better quality of life.

To help them in their task, 34 organisations across the city have been awarded £788,265 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The fund aims to enhance community services that will form part of Links for Life, an initiative to "support people in Sunderland to improve their physical and mental health and well-being by providing services and activities in the community".

The money will be used on projects such as horticulture classes, cycling fitness classes and hiking for veterans as well as a programme to tackle digital isolation involving music and creative activities and cooking workshops.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, healthy city cabinet member at Sunderland City Council, said: “Our VCS does such valuable work with the communities they serve, and being able to build on this with additional services delivered by the best-equipped organisations working together to point our residents to the appropriate activity, group or community-based offer for them, is something we’re delighted Links for Life will deliver.

“Improving health is not always about medical care. It can be about connecting people with groups or organisations to improve their quality of life, supporting them to access what they need.

"This could be money management support to groups that provide isolated people with company along with the many other non-medical ways of improving well-being.

"This community-based support matters. It is a steppingstone towards better physical and mental health for everyone.”

The UKSPF is part of the Government's levelling up agenda. More details about the various Links for Life activities available in different parts of the city can be found on the Council's website.