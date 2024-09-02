Community event to celebrate Sunderland's diversity - here's how to take part
With Sunderland marred by violence in early August, community groups are coming together in a show of unity.
Aimed at celebrating the city’s diversity, it’s being organised by Central Mosque, the Gurdwara, Sunderland Minster, VCAS, Roker URC, Sunderland Unites and many other community groups.
The Unity in Community day will take place at Sunderland Minster on Saturday, October 19 and people and groups from across the city are invited to come along for a free family-friendly activity day of food, dance, drama, music and celebration.
There will be opportunities to learn from community groups and get to know each other, with stalls and activities running from 11am to 2pm.
It follows the Peace Walk which took place on the weekend of the disorder, which also saw community groups unite in the face of ugly scenes.
Revd Canon Clare MacLaren, Canon Provost of Sunderland Minster, said: "Sunderland Minster is delighted to be hosting the Unity in Community Event in October.
“After the trauma of what happened in the city last month, this response has really caught the imagination of people of goodwill in Sunderland.
“They don't just want to stand by and be the ‘silent majority’ any more - but want to do something positive to build understanding and respect between our different communities.
“This is going to be a fabulous opportunity to celebrate all the brilliant work being done by community groups from Ryhope to Roker; from Hendon to Hastings Hill. Everyone is welcome to contribute and to join the fun!"
:: For more information, or to get involved, email [email protected].
