Community comes together to raise funds for life saving defibrillator

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Rainton Community Group started fundraising for the equipment in December 2021 when they discovered the nearest defibrillator was further away than the 500 metres needed to save a life.

The defibrillator, which can deliver potentially life-saving treatment to those suffering sudden heart issues, has been installed on Durham Road, East Rainton and is now live on “The Circuit”, the national defibrillator network which provides a national overview of where defibrillators are located.

Chair of the East Rainton Community Group, David Martyn was delighted the community was able to come together and raise the funds for the defibrillator.

Representatives from the East Rainton Community Group, Hetton Rotary, and the village shop join East Rainton Primary School children to officially unveil the new defibrillator

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This defibrillator has been purchased by the people of East Rainton and they can take great pride in what they have achieved. Thank you to every single person, family, local business and organisation for their generous donations”

Donors for the defibrillator include: East Rainton Primary School Pupils, Hetton Rotary Club, Anil and Arsha from the village shop, Angelo’s Italian Restaurant, The Highfield hotel, Green and White and the team at the Boiler Bazar.

David added: “Not only have we raised enough money to purchase the lifesaving equipment and the cabinet in which the defibrillator is safely stored, but we have also received enough funds to cover running costs for the foreseeable future.”