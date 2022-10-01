Community comes together at vigil held at Sunderland Minister following conflict in Iran

Members of the Sunderland Minister gathered yesterday, (Friday, September 30) at a quiet vigil as the congregation shared their thoughts and prayers for Iran after police detained 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last Tuesday, taking her to a police station where she collapsed and died three days later.

The death in custody of Ms Amini, who was detained for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely, has triggered an outpouring of anger at Iran’s ruling clerics.

Her family say they were told she was beaten to death in custody but Police say the 22-year-old died of a heart attack and deny mistreating her.

Iranian vigil at Sunderland Minster following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Iranian officials say her death is under investigation which has sparked unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran as protests continue in the Islamic Republic.

Yesterday, Sunderland stood in solidarity with the Iranian community as Reverend Jacqui Tyson led the candle lit vigil at Sunderland’s Minister and Reverend Chris Howson closed the special vigil with prayer.

Steve Newman from the Wearside Amnesty International Group also attended the event and said: “Members of Wearside Amnesty International Group are saddened by the news of the unlawful killing in Iran of Mahsa Amini.

Candles were lit at Sunderland Minster.

"Amnesty's annual report for 2021-2022 details a litany of human rights abuses in Iran, and our members stand in solidarity with the Iranian community in Sunderland. This tragic killing highlights why so many Iranians have fled the country.”

The Iranian community in Sunderland came together for the vigil.