The feathered duo may have been feeling a little peckish as they frequented the doorway and mingled with the regulars at Brandon Cricket Club, Durham.

However, thanks to the work of the RSPCA, the abandoned birds have now been served up a new home rather than a tipple from the bar.

The cockerels - one of whom had suffered a cut to his foot - were abandoned in a field near Brandon Cricket Club but fortunately a member of the public alerted the animal welfare charity to their plight.

When Animal Rescue Officer Shane Lynn arrived at the scene on Saturday evening (February 12) he found the birds had hunkered down inside the foyer of the club’s bar, much to the surprise of of drinkers enjoying their weekend pint.

He said: “Someone at the club had noticed the two cockerels hanging around the grounds over a number of days.

“The club’s grounds are enormous and I was expecting to be given the runaround, but when I turned the corner there they were both standing at the door of the pub. One of the staff said they had found their way in there before so these lively birds were probably hoping for some liquid refreshments.”

The two cockerels in Brandon Cricket Club.

However, after barring the birds from the club, there was also a serious side to Shane’s message.

He added: “We think they may have been dumped by their previous owner as they’d been around for quite a few days. Sadly cockerels are often abandoned in this way.

“One was injured and was bleeding. He had lost his tail feathers which may have been caught in something.

“As they showed no signs of Avian flu, they were both taken to the vets before thankfully we were able to arrange a suitable new home for this sociable pair - and we hope they are now cock-a-hoop with this arrangement.”

