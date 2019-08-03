Coastguard rescue capsized canoeist
Emergency teams have issued an appeal to people who canoe and kayak to be prepared after rescuing one person from the sea.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called out after a report of a canoe which has capsized off South Shields Pier at 7.30am today, Saturday, August 3.
The occupant and his kayak were recovered from the water by Tynemouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat and along with a companion, were returned ashore safe and well.
In the aftermath, the Coastguard has said those who take part in the activities should invest in a Personal Locator Beacon - especially if they are going to more remote locations.
They said should also make sure someone at home – or even the Coastguard – knows the passage plan and how long it will take.
They should carry a VHF marine band radio, fitted with DSC if possible, and check weather forecasts and tidal conditions, and know their limitations.
People should wear appropriate clothing, including a personal floatation device and check equipment is functioning properly, distress flares are in date and are stowed where they can be reached.
They added if there is good network coverage, take a mobile phone in a waterproof bag.
Further information from the RNLI about how to be prepared and raise an alert is available by clicking here.
People have been advised to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in all coastal emergencies.