Coastguard and police called to cliffs at Seaham to assist man
Coastguard crews and officers from Durham Police were called to cliffs at Seaham to assist a man at the weekend.
By Debra Fox
Saturday, 22 June, 2019, 15:47
The man was on the cliffs at Featherbed Rocks, with members of the Seaham Coastguard and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team paged shortly after 1.40am on Saturday, June 22.
A statement posted onto Seaham Coastguard’s Facebook page said: “Whilst the team were mustering on station the incident had been resolved and the male was taken into the care of the police.”
The team also issued a reminder to dial 999 in all coastal emergencies and ask for the coastguard.