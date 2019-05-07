Coast-to-coast charity cycle in memory of toddler coming to Sunderland this weekend

A team of cyclists will be passing through Sunderland in memory of a special little boy who lost his life to neuroblastoma.

The ride, from Whitehaven to Wearside, is taking place in memory of Stanley Appleton, who died in October 2017 when he was just two.

His parents Paul and Sarah have organised the bike ride to raise money towards neuroblastoma research, with the hope of one day finding a cure.

Paul said: "Since our very own hero Stanley was so cruelly taken away from us, Sarah and I have witnessed first-hand other families that have lost their precious children all too soon. This cannot continue.

"Every penny we continue to raise will go to ground-breaking research to ultimately find a cure for neuroblastoma, as well as making the treatment of this hideous disease kinder to those little ones who are forced to endure it.”

The cycle route will also make a poignant stop in Stanley, County Durham. The journey is 139 miles long to mark the number of days from Stanley's diagnosis to his last day of chemotherapy.

Since Stanley lost his fight, his family has worked alongside Solving Kids' Cancer to create the Smiles for Stanley fund. To date, £30,000 has been raised in his honour.

The team of cyclists will be wearing purple and green jerseys on their journey - so be sure to give them a wave and a cheer if you spot them in action.

Stanley and his family are from Bedfordshire.

For more information, visit the Solving Kids' Cancer website here.