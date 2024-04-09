Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royalty Theatre’s latest offering will be the tense drama The Effect, by Lucy Prebble.

The play involves two young people, Connie and Tristan, involved in a clinical trial for a new anti-depressant. They quickly discover an attraction to each other – raising suspicions that it's an unexpected effect of the drug, and posing serious dilemmas for the doctors.

Director Jordan Carling said: “In The Effect, the characters in the show go through the whole gamut of emotions, from the palpitating highs of love, to the numbing lows of depression.

“It features some genuinely touching moments, as well sharp humour, bundled up in a wonderful piece of contemporary writing by Lucy Prebble and heightened by the intimate setting of the Royalty Theatre's studio space.

“I am immensely excited for audiences to see this piece, and as the Royalty Theatre approaches its centenary, I do hope you will continue to support your local theatre well into the future.”

Lucy Prebble’s play has been revived recently at the National Theatre, earning an Olivier nomination for Best Revival. The Royalty’s production stars Mik Richardson, Helena Wildish, Emily MacDonald and Jamie Lowes, a local musician who has also provided original music for the show.

The play will be performed in the Royalty’s 60-seat studio theatre, off Chester Road, which in recent years has hosted highly acclaimed productions of God of Carnage and Shirley Valentine.

Tickets

The Effect is at Royalty Theatre from April 17-20. Tickets for regular season shows are £10 or £8.50 for concessions.