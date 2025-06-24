City projects to benefit from almost £6m of funding

A wide range of projects are set to continue thanks to £5.7m of national funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council has unveiled a package of UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF)-backed initiatives that will continue to be offered to businesses, voluntary and community sector organisations and residents in Sunderland for another year, until March 2026.

The £5.7 million fund is being channelled into a variety of measures from services that improve digital inclusion across the city, to assistance for businesses and those looking to invest in staff training and development, to support for residents seeking new training and employment opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The allocation of UKSPF ‘transition funding’ will ensure that a range of beneficial projects that aid Sunderland’s economic and social prosperity can carry on until next spring, building on their impact over the last 2 years.

Projects that have benefitted so far include Links for Life social prescribing programme and community digital health hubs across the city; the Business Renewable Energy Efficiency Scheme (BREEZ), the Expo Sunderland programme and several business support schemes offering financial and non-financial support.

Other projects include The Wise Group's Relational Mentoring project, a local delivery partnership providing support for economically inactive residents in the city, and the University of Sunderland's Skills and Inclusion Programme, which aimed to address key employer and workforce development priorities.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for business, housing and regeneration at Sunderland City Council said: “The continuation of support that we know has delivered significant benefits for residents, businesses and the voluntary and community sector in Sunderland will provide a major boost to the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“UKSPF ensures we can put in place targeted support and assistance that stimulates economic development, helps communities and benefits the lives of our residents. Having the choice locally to channel funding into projects that we know work for our city is brilliant.

“We have been able to evaluate the success of the first phase of UKSPF to really understand the value the programme offers, and that means that we can direct this latest tranche of funding towards the activities that will have the greatest impact.”

What is UKSPF?

The UKSPF programme aims to improve the standard of living across the UK by investing in communities, supporting local businesses, and improving employment and skills opportunities.

The approach taken by the City Council, working on behalf of the Sunderland Partnership, will continue to ensure that local UKSPF grant aligns with the UK government’s long-term objectives to help kickstart economic growth and promote opportunities in all parts of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Bremner MBE, Chief Executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and Chair of the Sunderland Partnership, said: "The continued support of UKSPF funding until March 2026 is fantastic news for the city, enabling innovative partnership projects, which have proved successful in the first phase of funding, to continue to deliver real benefits to residents, community groups and businesses in Sunderland.

“Working together these projects will continue to deliver a comprehensive package of support that will build on the excellent outcomes achieved to date and contribute to key City Plan priorities.”