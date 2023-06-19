Footage from the scene shows the road partly blocked by a police van with a fire appliance and firefighters also at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.30pm today, we received a report of a vehicle on fire on St Michael’s Way in Sunderland.

“Emergency services are in attendance and no-one is believed to have been injured.

“A section of the road is currently closed to allow for removal of the vehicle.”

Emergency services at the scene.