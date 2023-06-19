City centre road in Sunderland partly closed as emergency services tackle vehicle fire
Emergency services have been tackling a vehicle fire on St Michael’s Way.
Footage from the scene shows the road partly blocked by a police van with a fire appliance and firefighters also at the scene.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.30pm today, we received a report of a vehicle on fire on St Michael’s Way in Sunderland.
“Emergency services are in attendance and no-one is believed to have been injured.
“A section of the road is currently closed to allow for removal of the vehicle.”
Tyne and Wear Fire and rescue Service have also been contacted and we are awaiting their response.