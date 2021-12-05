Christmas has arrived at a Sunderland care home

Ashton Grange Care Home putting up a festive display for residents

Residents at Ashton Grange Care Home in Pallion are excited for Christmas this year after staff added a festive touch.

Staff worked hard so when residents woke on the first day of December to find the entrance resembling Santa’s Grotto.

Residents spent the morning enjoying hot chocolates, listening to Christmas songs and decorating the tree. They also had fun dancing around to Christmas songs.

As Christmas 2020 was spent very differently due to lockdown and residents unable to see loved ones staff were determined to make this one a year to remember.

Residents were thrilled with the staff’s efforts to bring Christmas to the care home as many of them love this time of year and are looking forward to the build up to Christmas Day.

Tracy Carter, Deputy Manager, said: “We are certainly going to make Christmas 2021 the best on yet.

