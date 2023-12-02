Watch as Christmas arrives at the Beacon of Light with a festive fair to support local traders
Over 40 traders and nearly 2,000 people attended the event.
It was a festive extravaganza as nearly 2,000 people converged on the Beacon of Light for the venue’s first ever Christmas fair.
There were over 40 local traders selling a whole host of Yuletide goods including wreaths, decorations, crackers, ornaments and a wide range of festive foods including cakes, Christmas chutneys and sweets.
For those who like a tipple or two to wash down their turkey dinner there were also craft ales and artisan gins.
A whole host of gifts were also available to purchase including paintings, beauty and pamper products and even canine treats for family members of the four legged variety.
The fair was organised by Fresh Start Events manager Marc Gordon, who now hopes to make it an annual event at the Beacon.
He said: “I’m over the moon with the turnout. I had 930 people register to attend and we’ve had about the same again from people attending other activities at the Beacon and staying on to have a look around.
“It has been ideal for people to come along and get ready for the festive season and purchase presents, food and drink and decorations.”
With today (December 2) being Small Business Saturday, Marc was keen to stress the importance of supporting local enterprises.
He said: “We’ve local traders here from across the North East. It’s important to support local businesses rather than going online and buying from companies such as Amazon.
“It helps to support local people and ensures money stays in the city and region.”
It was a sentiment shared by Leanne Edney who runs the online business Edney Emporium which sells Christmas sweets, books, ornaments and decorations over the festive period.
She said: “We source all our materials and products from local suppliers which helps to keep money in the local economy.
“It has been a great event and we’ve had a lot of interest from people looking to get their festive treats.”
Also selling her hand crafted products was Elaine Hanna, from Wreaths of Sparkle, who specialises in making Christmas wreaths and table decorations.
She said: “It’s been a great event and there has been a lot of interest. There are lots of these types of events in the summer but it’s important to also provide this sort of platform for local traders during the winter.”
Hoping to purchase some fun festive items was Holly Hollins who was at the fair with daughter Esme Mordey, 3.
Holly, 30, said: “It’s been really good so far and I’ve got my eye on getting some of the cakes I’ve seen.
“I used to run my own business and so I know how important it is to support local traders.”
Also hosting stalls in the hope of registering new donors was a range of charities including Shelter, Dogs Trust and Sunderland for Ukraine.
Marc hopes to use the home of SAFC’s official charity for next year’s event and is hoping to expand in size to “take up the second floor”.