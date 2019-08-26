Chris Ramsey shares Strictly training sessions on Instagram amid rumours he will be partnered with Dianne Buswell

Rehearsals have started for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Chris Ramsey/Instagram @iamchrisramsey

South Shields funnyman Chris Ramsey has been hard at work training for this years Strictly.

This week, Chris joined his celebrity co-stars in their first training sessions and Chris, 33, took to Instagram to share his progress.

The celebrities are certainly being put through their paces with tough training sessions.

Posting a selfie on social media, Chris told his followers: “Sweaty mess. But this is the most fun I’ve ever had on the first day of anything!”

Chris confessed when he joined the show that he thought was either going to be a good dancer or “so rubbish it would be funny anyway”.

The Shields lad has been discussing his upcoming Strictly appearance on his weekly podcast which he hosts with wife Rosie Ramsey.

Rosie admitted she was “livid” when her husband was revealed as a contestant on the show because “he can’t even dance”.

The celebrities smile for the camera as rehearsals begin for Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: Chris Ramsey/Instagram @iamchrisramsey

The couple have even chatted about the dreaded 'Strictly Curse' on the podcast, though Chris joked he wouldn't stand a chance with any of the show's female professional dancers even if he was single and looking, as they're all married to hunky male dancers and he can’t compete.

In one Instagram snap Chris was stood next to Strictly pro Dianne Buswell leading to speculation they maybe partnered together for the series.

Dianne made it to the show’s final in 2018 with partner and now-boyfriend vlogger Joe Sugg and loves to prank on joke on social media so could be an ideal match for Chris.

Rumours are also swirling that the Sanddancer could be paired up with Karen Hauer, the show’s longest-running professional female.

Chris Ramsey pictured at the Metro Radio Arena.

Although she made it to the final in 2014 with TOWIE’s Mark Wright she has not yet taken home the glitterball trophy in the competition, so perhaps 2019 could be her year with Chris.

Chris is following in the footsteps of fellow South Tynesider and Steps star Faye Tozer who made it to the final of Strictly last year with partner Giovanni Pernice.

Gateshead-born actress Jill Halfpenny took home the Strictly crown in the show’s second series, while television presenter Matt Baker, from Easington, was runner-up in 2010 alongside professional ballroom dancer Aliona Vilani.