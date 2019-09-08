Chris Ramsey says he 'can't wait to get started' as Strictly Come Dancing 2019 kicks off
North East comic Chris Ramsey says he is raring to go for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
The South Tyneside funnyman has been paired with professional dancer Karen Hauer in the 2019 series, which launched on BBC1 last night.
Chris, who was one of the first names to be announced for this year's competition, joked he was looking forward to getting ‘ripped’.
"Everyone says you get ripped. I've never been ripped. Ever. That would be great,” he said.
“I'm also looking forward to the spectacle of the whole thing; the live shows, the crowd, the costumes... It would be great if the training kicks in and I slim down before they put me in the costumes.
I'll wear whatever you want once I'm ripped!"
After last night’s opening show, he took to Twitter to thank fans for their support: “Thanks for all the love from last nights @bbcstrictly launch show!
“Honestly can’t wait to get started on the training now.
“Saying that, I’m pretty sure @karen_hauer is going to make me taste blood... but I’m ready for it!”
Other contestants taking part in this year’s series include two footballers, in the form of former England number one David James, and former England women’s star Alex Scott, double Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell, and BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell..
Fans will be delighted that Anton Du Beke has finally been paired with a celebrity capable of making it to the grand final, EastEnders star Emma Barton.
Here are the couples for 2019:
Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton
Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice
Alex Scott and Neil Jones
Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe
Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell
David James and Nadiya Bychkova
Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke
Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec
James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk
Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden
Mike Bushell and Katya Jones
Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard
Will Bayley and Janette Manrara
Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing was forced to pull out of the competition after injuring himself during the recording for the series launch, and has been replaced by Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who will be paired with South African professional dancer Oti Mabuse.