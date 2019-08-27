Chris Ramsey on Strictly: First look at comedian in show's sparkles as red carpet launch is filmed
Whether he’s going to be good, or so rubbish it’s funny, comedian Chris Ramsey has given fans a first glimpse of how he could perform in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
The launch episode for the show’s 2019 series was filmed in London on Monday, August 26 – with Chris and the other celebs taking to the red carpet along with the professional dancers, judges and hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
It was all sequins, songs and samba as the contestants got their first taste of Strictly life, and we can’t wait for the competition to get underway.
The celebrities began their dance training last week, with South Shields comedian Chris taking to social media to update followers on his progress.
In a sweaty selfie, he said the rehearsals were the “most fun” he had ever had on the first day of anything.
Following the launch filming on Monday, Chris told followers on his Instagram story: “I’m very excited.”
Wife Rosie Ramsey, with whom Chris hosts a weekly podcast, also took to Instagram to share a video of the launch, which showed her husband testing out his moves.
She added: “Who is this man and what have you done with my husband? #SnakeHips.”
The first episode of Strictly will air on BBC One on Saturday, September 7.
