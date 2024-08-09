Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children from Washington have been creating a piece of history of what life is like in the town in 2024 which is to be buried in a time capsule at Bowes Railway Museum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The railway is due to celebrate its 200th year in 2026 and in recognition of this landmark celebration, volunteers and staff at the museum are collecting items, photographs, pictures and written accounts to provide future generations with primary evidence of what life was like half-a-century ago.

Barry Hall with some of the children and parents putting their postcards in the time capsule. | National World

The first people to contribute to the time capsule are children taking part in a summer workshop at the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children were asked to create a postcard and write a message to the people of 2076 illustrating and describing what their life is like.

Youngsters were asked to create a drawing of themselves, their family, including pets, along with an illustration of their favourite place.

The postcards to future generations give an insight into present day culture with information about the children’s favourite hobbies, food and television shows as well as future career aspirations.

Some of the children's postcards in the time capsule. | National World

Aurora Triggs, 13, who attends Oxclose Community Academy, said: “I included a picture of my pet rats and the fact I attend drama school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like history and I might come back here in 50 years time when the capsule gets opened.”

Izaac Rutter, 12, from Springwell Village, said: “I explained what school I go to and some of the things I like to do.

“It’s strange to think that someone will open and read this in 50 years time. If I remember I will come back when the time capsule is reopened.”

Izaac’s mother, Ruth Rutter, 40, said: “I think it’s a fascinating idea which really captured the children’s imagination. We live in the village and when I saw about the activity taking place then I wanted to get the children involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next 18 months, visitors of all ages to the museum will be able contribute to the time capsule which will be concealed in the grounds of the former railway yard with instructions to be opened in 2076.

The idea of the time capsule belongs to Bowes Railway Museum Volunteer and Visitor Officer, Barry Hall.

Barry said: “The idea of the time capsule is to give people in the future an idea of what life in Washington was like.

“The railway has existed in some form for nearly two centuries and this is an import way of continuing this historical line and to provide a primary source of history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully a lot of the children and young people who contribute to the time capsule will be back in 50 years time when it is opened up.”

In keeping with the railway theme, the capsule is a replica of one of the wagons which was used to transport coal between the region’s pits and has been carefully crafted and painted by Barry and museum volunteers, Steve Wordington and Phil Clubley.

Barry added: “We are going to attach a plaque to the capsule with the message to open it in 2076.”

The children also enjoyed a tour of the museum, including visiting the forge to create shoes for what would have been the pit ponies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum is running a range of activities across the summer holidays, including another time capsule session on August 27 and the ‘I spy coal trail’ on August 15th and 29th.

Any families who would like to take part should text or email Barry on 07850916484/[email protected]

Further information about visiting Bowes Railway can be found on the museum’s website.