TV chef Ryan Riley is closing his Sunderland headquarters due to a lack of funding.

The pioneering Life Kitchen in the Grade II-listed lodge in Mowbray Park was opened by Nigella Lawson back in 2019 and has gone on to make headlines around the globe thanks to its work with cancer and Covid patients whose tastebuds have been affected.

Inspired by his mother Krista, who died from cancer when she was just 47, Washington-born Ryan set up the school to help other patients and give the joy of food back to them, using ingredients and textures designed to combat the loss of taste and smell some experience as a result of their treatment.

Along with Life Kitchen co-founder Kimberley Duke, Ryan has also published a number of cookery books and is a regular in TV kitchens, such as The Lorraine Show.

When the pandemic hit, they adapted and ran online sessions, whilst also producing a book for those whose sense of taste and smell was affected by Covid, which snowballed into a global story, reaching 2.8billion media hits, from Canada to Australia and even Russia.

They have also recently launched a Life Kitchen range with Holland & Barrett.

But while the brand will continue, its Sunderland headquarters, which has held cookery classes for many, will close at Mowbray Park.

Ryan says continued rising costs and a lack of funding have contributed to a decision they didn’t want to have to make.

He said: “It has been our immense privilege to be custodians of such a beautiful building with so much history in our beautiful, home city.

“The school ran for five years helping thousands of people and has been host to celebrities, politicians, TV crews, parties, celebrations and of course many many of our iconic multi-award-winning cookery classes.

“Extremely tough economic times, continued rising costs and lack of funding are just some of the factors behind our decision, the building is Grade 2 listed and is extremely expensive to maintain, heat and insure.

“Thank you to everyone who made our dreams come true, the hundreds of you who helped build it, the thousands of you that used our services.