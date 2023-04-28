Charlotte Crosby has given fans a glimpse inside the bathroom of her recently renovated home, while sharing a video of her pampering session on Instagram . The Geordie Shore star, 30, who lives in Sunderland, went make-up free as she shared the shaving brand she uses after stripping naked for a bubble bath.

Charlotte , who first found fame on MTV’s hit show Geordie Shore, seems very impressed with the progress being made on her new swanky pad as she has been updating her fans about the exciting project on a daily basis. The reality TV star is “completely refurbishing” the home, which featured heavily in her MTV series ‘The Charlotte Show’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has racked up over 312,0000 followers on an Instagram account entitled ‘The Crosby Manor’ which documents the home renovation. The mansion has a spa-like pool room, a Moroccan botanical bathroom and even has its own bar which Charlotte has described as something that looks like it should be in a: “cute boutique hotel”.

Charlotte has named the bar ‘Let’s Get Weird’ and it looks superb with its curved wooden panelling and sleek black countertop. She said: “I’m absolutely buzzing about my bar! 😍 the quality is outstanding 🤩”.

Followers have been quick to comment on her luxury abode.:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “This is unreal! 🤩 What a bar! Ideal for lockdown! 🥂 x”.

Another added: “This looks amazing 😍 but part of me kinda wishes the neon sign said let’s get mortal 😂😅💜”.

The star filmed her pampering session in her newly renovated bathroom, which has stunning marble tiles and a bath that looks more like a jacuzzi than a standard tub. She captioned the video : “Hot bubble bath and a little pamper with @heyestrid!!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte was seen shaving her legs and armpits and then moisturising with Estrid’s ‘Body Fluff’, which she “has a unique texture somewhat like whipped butter”. The new mum certainly deserves a little pampering session as she and her boyfriend, Jake Ankers, welcomed their first child, Alba , in October last year. The trio are now filming in Cyprus for the latest series of MTV show, Geordie Shore, alongside Sophie Kasai and Abbie Holborn and Chloe Ferry.

Charlotte has been posting photos from the trip over the past week and said: “Blue skies, sunshine smiles, and baby pool floats 👶🏼 my kinda holiday 😍”. The new mum showed off her fabulous curves in a blue and white bikini and looked radiant whilst soaking up the sunshine.

One fan commented: “So lovely to see you back to your beautiful natural self. You look gorgeous”.Another added: “Aw Charlotte! I obviously loved you before, but you having your lip filler taken out has made you just look so natural and beautiful the way you are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad