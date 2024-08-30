Charity tackling food waste and poverty calls for Sunderland volunteers at new base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity that aims to tackle food poverty, loneliness and food waste, has opened its second free community meal venue in Sunderland, and is appealing for volunteers to help.

FoodCycle needs more volunteers to help provide free weekly hot meals for local guests in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, every Thursday at 6.30pm, at Grindon Church Community Project.

FoodCycle is looking for volunteers | submitted

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers get to be part of the ‘FoodCycle magic’ – transforming surplus food that would otherwise go to waste into delicious vegetarian dishes, such as soups and salads, pasta bakes, curries, stews, pastries and fruit crumble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grindon centre is the second FoodCycle community dining project to launch in Sunderland and the seventh in Tyne and Wear, as the charity expands to help nourish communities across England and Wales.

A similar FoodCycle meal has been running for almost a year at Stockton Road URC Church in Ashbrooke on a Tuesday lunchtime. There, the team have so far served more than 1,600 meals since opening in September 2023 and saved more than 3.6 tonnes of surplus food from going to waste.

Whether you’re a food waste warrior, a keen cook or washer-upper, a tea-making machine, or just enjoy a friendly chat while sharing a delicious meal, volunteering with FoodCycle is a fun way to help your community, and the environment too.

Now in its 15th year, FoodCycle runs 93 community meals nationally, offering good food and company to guests from all backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity aims to tackle food waste and poverty | Submitted

Everyone is welcome to turn up to eat for free, with regular guests including low-income families, elderly people, refugees, people who live alone, may be homeless, or simply want to get more involved in their community.

FoodCycle North East Regional Manager Louise Green said: “It’s fantastic to have opened our second FoodCycle meal for the community in Sunderland. This is a vibrant city where there is a high demand for free food provision for local people, particularly as the high cost of living continues to affect everything from fuel bills to food costs.

“Each week we provide a safe, welcoming space for anyone who wants to come along to enjoy great food and conversation with us for free. Our vital community service runs on the kindness of volunteers, so we’re asking local people willing to give up a few hours a month to get in touch with us.”

Already since opening on June 20th, the Sunderland Grindon team have served more than 250 meals and saved more than 400kg of surplus food from going to waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far in 2024, FoodCycle has served over 100,000 free meals to people nationally and saved more than 200 tonnes of surplus food from going to landfill. The charity celebrates its 15th birthday in September.

No prior qualifications are needed to volunteer with Foodcycle and there’s no minimum weekly commitment – just sign up via the FoodCycle website and relevant training and guidance will be provided.

Roles include cooking, hosting and pot washing, or helping run the project, for which you need to be available for four-hours on any day you volunteer. Drivers or cyclists are also needed to help collect surplus food, for which you need your own transport.

Why do communities need projects like FoodCycle?

By bringing people together, FoodCycle not only tackles hunger, loneliness and food waste, but it’s also aimed at improving mental wellbeing and strengthening community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FoodCycle carried out a survey with 1,448 guests in December 2023, which revealed that almost half (44%) eat most meals alone and 72% had felt lonely.

The survey underpins the need for services which tackle the UK’s loneliness pandemic by forging positive connection in local communities.

The results suggest that FoodCycle’s community meals model works to support people’s wellbeing – with 92% of the guests surveyed leaving weekly meals feeling happier, 88% feeling more part of their community and 84% feeling less lonely.

FoodCycle Sunderland Grindon takes place every Thursday at 6.30pm, at Grindon Church Community Project, Galway Road, Grindon, Sunderland SR4 8JZ.

Sign up to volunteer here: https://foodcycle.org.uk/location/foodcycle-sunderland-grindon/

You can also donate to support FoodCycle here: https://foodcycle.org.uk/donate/