Sisters Michelle, left, and Nicola

Sisters Nicola Smith and Michelle Hutchinson died within a year of each other, losing their brave battles with illness.

Nicola, 49, died last September having fought against cancer, but finally succumbing when the disease returned for a second time.

Earlier this month Michelle died aged 54, seven years after being diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

It was heart-breaking for the family to see both women fight so hard and so bravely for such a long time, only to be taken away at such young ages.

Nicola became a grandmother for the first time as her grandson Nico was born just days before she died, and the day before she passed away her youngster daughter Lucy turned 16.

She is survived by husband Colin 54, daughters Jessica, 24, Abbie, 20, Lucy, 16, and Nico, 23 months.

Her older sister Michelle also leaves behind a young family. Her husband Les 61, who took early retirement to become her carer, daughters Kelly, 33, Amanda, 31, son Stephen, 29, and grandson Lucas, 6.

The double tragedy has devastated the family, but they are determined that something good should come from what they have gone through.

Inspired by the tremendous courage shown by both Nicola and Michelle, and touched by the care both women received, they are staging a ball to help raise much needed funds for two causes very close to their hearts.

The Hopeful Hearts Charity Ball will take place at the Roker Hotel, Sunderland on Saturday, September 28, and will raise money for St Benedict’s Hospice and the MSA Trust.

Both sisters received palliative care at the hospice, where they were treated by the same doctor – Dr Mark Lee.

The MSA Trust is working to find a cure to the cruel disease which is a neurological disorder that affects the brain and can lead to loss of movement and speech as well as various other vital functions.

The family have held previous charity nights in aid of the hospice and members did last year’s Great North Run in aid of the trust.

But they are hoping the ball will help them to raise even more cash for both charities.

Michelle’s daughters Kelly and Amanda said: “We wanted to try to give something back. Both mam and aunty Nic gave everything they had to try to beat these diseases.

“They showed unbelievable strength to go through what they did, and we thought it would be a fitting tribute to their memories to help raise funds for these charities.

“If the money raise can help other families who need to use the hospice or help to find a cure for MSA that would be amazing.

“We are hoping will see that these brilliant charities need our support and will buy tickets to come to the ball. Every single penny helps these wonderful organisations to provide care and support for families when they need it most.”

The event will feature former X-Factor finalist Lola Saunders, as well as dance group The Muses and fire queen Roxy Rose.

The night runs from 6pm till late and has a black tie dress code. Tickets cost £50 per person or £450 for table of 10. The price includes a drink upon arrival and a three-course meal.

As well as the fantastic entertainment there will be a raffle and auction with superb prizes on offer.