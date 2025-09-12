Charity appeals for help as suspected arson attack at site of MP's office also gutted their home
In the early hours of yesterday morning (September 11), emergency services were called to a fire Vermont House in Concord, Washington, where Mrs Hodgson’s office is located.
Later the same day Northumbria Police confirmed a “man in his 20s has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson”.
Drone images of the aftermath of the fire showed the extent of the damage spread far beyond the Washington MPs office including, sadly, the head office of Niemann-Pick UK (NP UK).
The charity supports people with the disease along with other life-limiting and debilitating genetic diseases.
In a bid to raise funds to enable the service to continue in the immediate future the charity has set up a GoFundMe page.
The fundraiser has been set-up by the charity’s head of communications, John Taggart.
Mr Taggart said: “We are right next to the MPs office and although we have not been allowed in to have a look, we have been told by the landlord that there’s not much left.
“We have been in operation for 34 years and it is going to be really hard to recover.
“This is a vital service and we are a small charity.”
Within the fundraising appeal Mr Taggart highlighted the fragility of the charity and the need for public support.
He said: “This disaster comes at a time when we are already struggling to keep afloat as a small charity.
“NPUK is the UK’s leading - and only - charity solely dedicated to Niemann-Pick diseases.
“We provide vital support, information, advocacy, and a sense of community to those affected by these devastating rare conditions.
“Losing our office, our base for so many years, and countless resources is a huge blow, but we are determined to carry on for the families who rely on us.
“While we will be working with insurers, seeking legal advice, and creating a continuity plan, the immediate costs of disruption and recovery are far beyond what we can manage alone.
“That’s why we are asking for your support. Every donation, big or small, will help us rebuild, recover vital equipment, and ensure we can continue supporting families affected by Niemann-Pick diseases.”