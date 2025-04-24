Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The lineup has been announced for a free Pride concert taking place in Sunderland this summer.

Last year's Pride concert took place in Sunniside, but will this year move to Keel Square | Sunderland Echo

A month-long Pride festival, organised by Out North East, will take place throughout the city in June with film screenings, a family picnic, tennis tournament and a day of partnership with the city’s retail charity sector just some of the events on offer.

The month will culminate in the Pride march on Saturday, June 28, followed by a free concert taking place in Keel Square, sponsored by Sunderland AFC and the Foundation of Light.

The concert will be headlined by 90s icon, Tina Cousins who has had a string of hits across the years, along with Ben from Phats and Small and electronic dance music band, Oceanic.

Ben from Phats and Small | Submitted

Also on the lineup is London LGBTQ+ dance company, Homoparody and showcase entertainers, The Future Is Queer as well as Chapel Roan Tribute.

The event is being hosted by Elijah Young, best known for playing Stuart on the hit tv show, Smoggie Queens as well as the team from Pride Radio.

Local businesses including The Botanist, Keel Tavern and the Holiday Inn are also supporting the event and will be open to provide food and drink throughout the concert.

The event is being hosted by Elijah Young, best known for playing Stuart on the hit tv show, Smoggie Queens | Submitted

Foundation of Light CEO Lesley Spuhler said: “The Foundation of Light is incredibly proud to be partnering with Pride in Sunderland and supporting the Pride in the City Main Stage alongside Sunderland AFC.

“Celebrating diversity and inclusion is at the heart of everything we do, and this partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a welcoming, supportive community for everyone.”

Her words were echoed by Sunderland AFC’s Chief Business Officer, David Bruce.

“We are incredibly proud to be supporting Pride in Sunderland. As a Club deeply rooted in our community, we believe in celebrating diversity, promoting inclusion, and standing alongside our LGBTQ+ supporters,” he said.

“Football is for everyone, and we’re privileged to play our part in making this event a vibrant and welcoming celebration for all.”

Sunderland Pride 2024 parade through the city centre. | Sunderland Echo

Peter Darrant, Chair of Out North East which organises Pride in Sunderland, said that the support of both the Foundation of Light and SAFC meant that they could make 28 June a day to remember.

“Without amazing sponsors like the Foundation and the football club we wouldn’t be able to stage events on this scale,” he said.

“Their support means we can pull out all the stops, while ensuing that the concert is absolutely free and open to everyone.”

Last year the Pride in Sunderland concert attracted more than 2000 attendees and the hope is even more will take part this time round.

Peter is also hoping that people will also turn out in force to support the Pride March, which will leave Park Lane at noon and march to Keel Square.

“June 28 is also International Stonewall Day, which marks the events which were the springboard for the whole of the Pride movement,” he said.

“It will be 55 years since the very first Pride march in New York and it’s fantastic that we are able to celebrate that right in the heart of Sunderland.”