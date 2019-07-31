Chance to learn more about adoption in Sunderland
Have you ever considered adopting a child?
Together for Children (TfC), which delivers children’s services on behalf of Sunderland City Council, is hosting an information event for anyone thinking about adoption.
An experienced team is inviting anyone interested in any aspect of adoption to attend an information session. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 14 between 6pm and 8pm at the Hetton Centre, Welfare Road, Hetton.
Current adopters will also be on hand during the sessions to offer their own experiences, as well as answer any questions.
The session is one of a number of events that are part of Together for Children’s Start Your Next Chapter campaign, which aims to dispel some of the myths around adoption and encourage people from all backgrounds and circumstances to come forward to discuss the life changing decision to adopt.
Martin Birch, TfC’s director of children’s social care, said: “We welcome enquiries from anyone, whether families, single parents or same-sex couples. You do not need to be a Sunderland resident to adopt a child with Together for Children.
“What matters to us is whether someone has the capacity to offer a vulnerable child a loving, stable and secure family home for the rest of their childhood.”
The most recent figures of children looked after in England are 75,420. Almost 4,000 children were adopted in 2018 which; a decrease of 13 percent on 2017.
For more information visit, www.togetherforchildren.org.uk/adoption or call 561 2221.