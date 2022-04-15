As well as soaking up the warm spring sunshine many people – and dogs – were enjoying a stroll along the promenade where families could also have a cup of coffee, play in the park, or build sandcastles on the beach.

The warmer conditions also saw a number of people take to the water to go sea kayaking and paddle boarding.

Several people also said they were combining their trip to the seafront with a visit to the Stadium of Light to see Sunderland AFC take on Shrewsbury Town with the common consensus that a morning at the beach followed by an SAFC win would make the perfect Good Friday.

1. Time for a paddle Paddle boarder Elliott Wooton, 26, took advantage of the pleasant weather to take to the water at Roker Beach. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Good Friday food Michael Holmes, 10, enjoying curry and chips at Roker Beach with his grandfather Jim Cassidy, 62. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Swing time Amy Forbes, 34, enjoying a morning at the park with daughters with Emily, three, and and Lily, five. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. A day for a walk Greg Stafford, 39, enjoying a walk with Lola the dog after finishing night shift. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales