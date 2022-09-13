Cat missing for SIX YEARS is reunited with couple after being found just streets away from her home

Pauline and Trevor Robinson gave up hope of ever seeing their cat Georgie again after she darted out of a window at their home on Hudspeth Crescent, Durham, in September 2016.

But that would change after RSPCA inspector John Lawson was called to what appeared to be a routine welfare call for a cat, who was underweight and suffering from an open sore on her throat, living in bushes on Front Street in Pity Me.

A check revealed Georgie was microchipped and that her owners resided just around the corner.

Pauline was finally reunited with her pet cat Georgie.

Pauline and Trevor were so upset when their feline went missing they had a plaque made in her memory.

After an emotional reunion, Georgie, who is now 14-years-old, is settling back home and is preparing to meet the couple’s two other cats, Charlie and Sabrina, and rescue dog, Bree.

Pauline said: “Georgie was eight when she went missing. We had her as a kitten from the same litter as another cat, Fudge, who has passed now.

"We were so upset we knocked on doors and put up posters for weeks to try and find her, but eventually we accepted that she wasn’t coming back and that she had probably died.

Georgie was found six years after she went missing.

“It’s a miracle really and we couldn’t understand how she was so close to us. My son lives on Front Street and we used to walk down that way with our dog. Maybe someone took her in for some of those years because I don’t think she would have survived living rough for that long."

Georgie received veterinary treatment for a neck problem and remains on a course of steroids, but is reported to be making good progress after her years of feral living.

Pauline said: “We’d been out one night and there was a card from the RSPCA put through the door saying they thought they’d found our cat. Once they described her to me I knew it was her.

Georgie was found just three streets away from her home.

“She went straight onto my knee as if she hadn’t been away - I had a few tears I must admit. The RSPCA has been tip-top and it does show that microchipping works.”

Inspector Lawson added: “Georgie had been a house cat who never ventured out, until she got out through a window. It’s incredible she was living maybe just three streets away from Pauline and Trevor.