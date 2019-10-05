Carlos Edwards' strike against Burnley immortalised in mural yards from the Stadium of Light
The EFL and mental health charity Mind have unveiled the Carlos Edwards mural in Sunderland as part of their awareness campaign for World Mental Health Day 2019.
Fans of EFL clubs across the country voted for their side’s most iconic EFL moment to be revealed as street art in the cities.
Black Cats fans chose Carlos Edwards’ strike at the Stadium of Light against Burnley to secure promotion back to the Premier League under Roy Keane during the 2006/07 season.
This project with EFL and Mind is hoped to highlight the challenges around mental health on World Mental Health Day, Thursday, October 10.
Grant Leadbitter, Sunderland Captain, said: “I’m not surprised to see Carlos’ goal was chosen by supporters. Not only is it such a memorable moment in club history, but it’s also fitting to the cause we’re backing.”
On Thursday, October 3, the artwork showing this iconic moment was revealed on the side of A Love Supreme near the Stadium of Light.
Street artist Frank Styles, spent around six hours creating the masterpiece.
On completion, he said: “It’s been a challenge because normally when I do a painting, I can come back the next day with a fresh head but today I had to get it done in a day. The weather has been good for painting and everyone’s been really positive about it so far.”
“Hopefully this will get across the idea that it’s easy to talk about your favourite goal and we want it to be easy to talk about mental health too.”
Kathy McKenna-Churchill, Suicide Prevention Co-ordinator at Washington Mind came to see the final artwork.
She said: “If we think about the goal and the day it was scored and the pressure that the fans were feeling, we’re trying to say that life is like a game of football. It has ups and downs, days were winning and days were losing.
“So many people are wanting to talk about mental health and it’s the second year of the project but we’re already starting to see relationships with the club.
“I can’t wait to see what the fans think about it and where the conversations start going.”