Aria has overcome being born with 4 holes in her heart to 'inspire others through her remarkable achievements'

A caring seven-year-old climber has scaled over 1km of ascent to help raise hundreds of pounds for the mental health charity Mind.

Known as the 'snake' for her climbing prowess, Aria Pearson, from Peterlee climbed an impressive 1172m, as part of a climbing challenge at her local club.

Aria Pearson (far right) with other members of the climbing team.

Aria's efforts are even more impressive after the determined seven-year-old has overcome heart surgery as a baby after being born with four holes in her heart.

Aria was part of a climbing team at Rof59 Climbing Centre looking to scale the equivalent height of the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, which stands an 8,848m.

The team fell just short, but still climbed a combined total of 7876.5m, and Aria was described as the "standout performer" after beating off all the other adult climbers to scale the greatest height.

This charity climbing event was organised by Aria's climbing instructor, Paula Roberts, to raise awareness and funds for the mental health charity Mind,.