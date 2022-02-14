Residents at three care homes in Sunderland, Maple Lodge in Witherwack and Regents View and The Laurels in Hetton, are taking part in their own Winter Olympics while supporting the UK’s stars of the snow and ice in their quest for medals in Beijing 2022.

In the lead-up to the games, residents created Olympic torches, flags and banners in their arts and crafts activities to decorate the home.

The care homes held reminiscence sessions, which triggered residents’ memories from previous Olympics.

Care home residents have shown they have more than enough slope style as they try their hand at their own versions of the Winter Olympics.

Their favourite moments included Torvill and Dean winning gold for the legendary Boléro ice dance in 1984, and Eddie the Eagle winning fans’ hearts for his ski jumping in 1988, despite finishing last.

The homes’ ‘Magic Moments’ coordinators have also devised a series of sporing activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in, including tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing.

Residents are also exploring Chinese culture during the games, including a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to show them around and answer any questions.

Resident Anne MacDonald, aged 89, said: “I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age.”

Dennis Easy, 88, added: “It’s so exciting! I didn’t know I had it in me - I just hope Team GB win as many medals as I have!”

Maple Lodge, Regents View and The Laurels are part of Four Seasons Health Care Group.

Tracy Dunkley, manager at Maple Lodge, said: “Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in our ‘Going for Gold’ Olympic activities and I’m sure our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to our residents who are extremely competitive.

"Our Olympic themed activities will culminate with a closing ceremony party so we can celebrate everyone’s achievements, perhaps over a snowball cocktail or two!”

Resident Freda Manning going for gold in the tabletop curling event.

Residents Jennifer Morgan, aged 85, and Marjorie Brownlee, aged 93, with their medals.