Care home residents get festive as they celebrate their Christmas party

Falstone Court Care Home Christmas Party

Staff and Residents at Falstone Court Care Home in Roker have had lots of fun as they threw their annual Christmas party.

Everyone enjoyed singing and dancing throughout the afternoon as they listened to Christmas song and tucked into a festive buffet full of tasty treats.Some of the staff members and managers got into the festive spirit wearing Christmas costumes and holding a Christmas raffle. Everyone who attended the party had a fantastic time and got into the Christmas spirit ahead of the big day. The residents loved seeing the staff in the Christmas themed costumes and said it was “such a great party.”Care Home Manager, Julie Merritt, was thrilled to see the staff and residents having fun, she said: “We all love the annual Christmas party, the Residents always look forward to it.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.