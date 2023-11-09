Care home provider ordered to pay nearly £50,000 after death of resident

'People who are vulnerable should be able to expect safe care and treatment'

A care home provider has been ordered to pay £47,681 after it failed to provide safe care and treatment to a vulnerable resident resulting in her being exposed to a significant risk of avoidable harm.

The case, which was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, revolved around the care of a "vulnerable" resident at Picktree Court care home in Chester-le-Street.

Picktree Court Care Home Photograph: Google

The woman moved into the care home on October 31, 2019, at the age of 93.

Run by Premier Care Homes Limited, the facility provides personal and nursing care to people, including some living with dementia.

During the hearing, Premier Care Homes Limited pleaded guilty to one offence of failing to discharge their duties under Regulations 12 and 22 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014. This was in relation to the care of a woman who was at risk of falls while she was living at Picktree Court.

The court heard that on October 17, 2019, before the woman arrived at the home, the manager carried out a pre-admission assessment which showed that she had a history of experiencing falls.

Although the home was aware of the risks, Mrs Bruce had a number of falls while living at Picktree Court, including slipping from a toilet, as well as some unwitnessed falls where she was found on the floor by staff.

At the time of her death, she experienced a range of health conditions including frailty, and she had sustained fractures of the hip, spine, and ribs.

The prosecution was brought about by the Government watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) who believed the provider "failed to ensure the resident had the necessary support in place to reduce the likelihood of falls".

A statement from the CQC went on to add: "Despite there being monthly reviews of the woman's care and risk assessments, these reviews should have identified if the measures in place were working and if further actions needed to be put in place to minimise the risk of the resident having falls."

CQC brought about the prosecution as it believed if Premier Care Homes Limited "had put effective systems in place, the woman would not have been exposed to such a significant risk of harm".

Following the hearing, Premier Care Homes Limited was fined £20,000 and was also ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge and £27,500 costs to the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Alison Chilton, CQC deputy director of operations in the North, said: "This is a tragic case and my thoughts are with the woman's family following her death.

“People who are vulnerable should be able to expect safe care and treatment. It is unacceptable that the resident's safety wasn’t well managed by Picktree Court when she needed them the most. This is why I welcome their guilty plea.

“It is also unacceptable that Picktree Court failed to put in place precautions following their acknowledgement of the risk of falls to the resident which could potentially have avoided this tragic outcome.

“We know that the majority of people receive good care when they move to a residential home, but if we find a provider has put people in its care at risk of harm, we take action to hold it to account and protect people in future.