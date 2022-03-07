Care home gets carnival feeling as staff and residents celebrate Mardi Gras

A carnival paraded through Bannatyne Lodge care home when residents and staff threw their own Mardi Gras party filled with fun and laughter.

Mardi Gras refers to events of the Carnival celebration, beginning on or after the Christian feasts of the Epiphany (Three Kings Day) and takes place in many countries around the world.

Residents had fun making their own party masks, hats, and garlands which they used to decorate the care home. They took part in the parade, dancing and playing musical instruments to the popular party song ‘The Macarena’.

Residents enjoying the Mardi Gras party

After the parade residents enjoyed cheese and wine while being entertained by the care home’s “three amigos”, carers Ann Ellison, Susan Phelan, and activities coordinator Dawn Minto.

Dawn said: “We discussed the idea of a Mardi Gras party and residents loved the idea of a making everything to go with it.

“They chose their own designs for the masks and we upcycled cake cases into garlands.

“It was so much fun to hold a parade, play musical instruments and dance to lots of upbeat music.

“After the parade we had cheese, wine and cake pops decorated with chocolate and sprinkles. It was a wonderful afternoon.”

Julie Armstrong, home manager at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, said: “Everyone looked great in their masks, hats, and garlands.

“The residents all said it was great fun and they’re looking forward to the next party already.”

