Cancer Has No Colours: How you can support the Bradley Lowery Foundation as they remember little fighter on anniversary of his death
A special fund-raising campaign in memory of an inspirational little boy is about to kick off for another year – and a charity set up in his name is calling on you to get involved.
Bradley Lowery stole the nation’s heart with his battle with neuroblastoma. He lost his life on July 7, 2017.
Each year, to mark the anniversary of his death, the foundation set up in his name holds a fund-raising campaign; Cancer Has No Colours.
Inspired by Bradley’s dad Carl, and the young lad’s love of football, the campaign encourages schools and workplaces across the country to let staff and students wear their club’s shirts or colours for a day, in exchange for a £1 to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.
This year’s Cancer Has No Colours will launch on Friday, July 5, and run until Friday, July 12. In 2018, almost £30,000 was raised.
Mum Gemma Lowery has turned the tragedy of Bradley’s short life into a beacon of hope for other youngsters with life-limiting conditions.
Gemma, who is also CEO of the Foundation, said: “My lowest point was when I lost Brad, but over the last two years I’ve been working to turn that loss into a positive, helping to save other children’s lives.
“When he was here, Brad was an inspiration. He loved football and he truly proved that cancer has no colours, bringing fans from all clubs together.
“Cancer has no Colours is about bringing people from all walks of life together to remember Brad and all those children living with cancer.”
Since it was founded, the charity has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children around the UK, established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated thousands to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.
Plans have also been approved for the Foundation to build a holiday home for sick children and their families.
Bradley’s bravery, infectious smile and inspiring attitude led thousands of people to follow his journey.
His legacy continues to inspire fundraising and campaigns today.