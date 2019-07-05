Can you open your heart to these Sunderland cats and dogs looking for a forever home?
Do you have room in your life for a new furry friend?
By Debra Fox
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 21:03
If the answer is yes, then this could be the story for you! We have been in touch with Animal Krackers in Grangetown as they have a whole host of animals looking for somewhere to call home. Cats, dogs, they’ve got the lot. So take a look at these 11 adorable faces and see if they are what you’re looking for. You can contact them via email here for more information, or visit their website.