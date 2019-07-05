Can you open your heart to these Sunderland cats and dogs looking for a forever home?

Can you open your heart or your home to one of these animals?

Do you have room in your life for a new furry friend?

By Debra Fox
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 21:03

If the answer is yes, then this could be the story for you! We have been in touch with Animal Krackers in Grangetown as they have a whole host of animals looking for somewhere to call home. Cats, dogs, they’ve got the lot. So take a look at these 11 adorable faces and see if they are what you’re looking for. You can contact them via email here for more information, or visit their website.

1. Bruce

Bruce is a gorgeous black panther. He sadly came into our care after his owner passed away. He is loving and gentle and just wants a family of his own. Could you be Bruce's forever home?

Photo: Animal Krackers

2. Dotty

She’s quite young and timid, but friendly. Dotty was unfortunately a victim of the racing industry, unwanted after she failed to perform. We think she’s perfect, just as she is! She would be best with a patient owner.

Photo: Animal Krackers

3. Misty

We think she's around two or three years old, and seems to be a very friendly girl, but has a definite dislike of other cats. We'll be getting her spayed ASAP so she doens't have any more unplanned litters.

Photo: Animal Krackers

4. Stanley

Stanley was found as a stray – he’s only young (about one year old). He would be a lovely family pet – full of fun but soft and gentle too.

Photo: Animal Krackers

