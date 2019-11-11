Can you help Sunderland Coroner's Office trace Washington woman's family?
An appeal has been issued by Sunderland Coroner’s Office to trace the family of a woman who died in her own home.
The death of Elaine Davison, 62, of Horsley Road in Barmston, Washington, was reported to the coroner on Monday, November 11, following her death the day before.
Coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill hopes her family, or anyone who can help him make contact with a relative, will get in touch by calling (0191) 561 7841 or via email andrew.weighill@sunderland.gov.uk.