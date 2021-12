Echo photographer Stu Norton has been out and about in Sunderland taking close up photos of 12 different locations across the city.

Can you work out whereabouts in Sunderland each of the places are?

Each image will have a clue to go with it to help you work out where in the city it is.

Good luck and be sure to check out all the answers at the end.

1. Who is it? The statue stands tall on a hill. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Any ideas? A temple but not for worship. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Where is this? A new edition to the city's skyline. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. A tricky one The ideal place for a band to play. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales