Campaigners are hoping to turn the former WW2 site in East Boldon into a military heritage centre

The Boldon Camp Heritage Group are drumming up support in the community for their ambition to renovate the disused site, which located on the outskirts of East Boldon, near the Sunderland Greyhound Stadium.

Campaigners are hoping to raise funds to buy the 17.5 acre site from its current land owner.

The East Boldon Anti-Aircraft Supply Depot (HER1829) is the last of its type in the North East of England.

Philip Moore (left) of Boldon Camp Heritage Group with Stephen Carr and his WW2 jeep near the site in East Boldon

The group aims to raise awareness of the historical importance of the now derelict Army Camp, and the role it played in the Second World War.

The site includes five concrete reinforced bunkers that were used for ammunition and a hanger that was designed for the making of ammunition, as well as a cottage, offices, and an old fire house.

“The site ticks all the boxes,” said Philip Moore, of Boldon Camp Heritage Group.

“There’s various TA buildings and an old airfield up in Northumberland, but in terms of Tyneside sites that are disused and with great potential to produce a museum, I don’t think anything comes close.”

Philip, who lives in Brockley Whins and is a former member of the North East Land Sea and Air Museum, added: “The aim would be to have a museum that is like going back in time, where we could tell stories of South Tyneside during World War Two. That would be our ultimate goal.”

In the meantime, the group hopes that the site could be used as a hub to hold community events.

“All heritage is important,” Philip said. “I think there’s a lot of people in South Tyneside who are interested in preservation, and community spaces are very much a key thing.”

The southern part of the site is currently under review for potential development as part of South Tyneside Council’s Local Plan, but looks set to remain as Greenbelt land pending consultation.

Philip added: “It’s a long road, but many people have expressed an interest. If the Land Review works for us then I think we have a good chance.”

Find out more at www.boldoncamp.co.uk

Philip Moore (right) of Boldon Camp Heritage Group with Stephen Carr and his WW2 jeep near the site in East Boldon

