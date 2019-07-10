Camerons Brewery is to stop trading at the Ship Isis pub.

After much speculation on social media, the Hartlepool-based company issued a statement to the Echo saying it will stop trading at the venue when its lease expires at the end of the month.

The future of the pub, which employs six people, is not yet known.

Councillor Niall Hodson wants the Ship Isis to remain as a pub.

The building is Grade II listed and is owned by the University of Sunderland. It has been a pub since 1885.

In February the pub was named as CAMRA’s Sunderland and South Tyneside Pub of the Year 2019.

A brewery spokesperson said: “Our lease on The Ship Isis, which we have with the University of Sunderland, comes to an end as of 31st July and we will therefore stop trading at the pub as of Saturday 27th July.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the fantastic team at The Ship Isis and also the loyal customers who frequented the venue during our ownership and we wish the new operators the best of luck.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has not yet been confirmed who the new operators will be.

Coun Niall Hodson, who represents the Millfield ward for the Liberal Democrats, wants to see the pub protected and listed as an Asset of Community Value, meaning that if the building is sold, local people have six weeks to trigger a suspension of the sale for up to six months, giving the community time to put together a bid to buy it.

Mr Hodson said: "The Ship Isis is an iconic, historic community pub that is a vital part of Sunderland's heritage. It will be devastating if it closes for good, which is why I want to do everything possible to make sure the pub stays open, alive and thriving.

“If there’s no continuity of the lease it means the building could sit empty, the community loses a meeting place and staff would all have their employment terminated. This would be such a shame and is surely avoidable.

"I've also contacted the University of Sunderland to raise concerns and to ask them to clarify their role in ownership of the building, land and lease."