Calls for new Sunderland housing to have names linked to SAFC following Wembley win

Following Sunderland’s triumphant Wembley win in the play off finals, a city councillor is calling for new homes to have street names inspired by the club.

Cllr Michael Dixon at a previous Wembley outing | Submitted

Last week, it was revealed that plans to develop up to 600 new homes at Sheepfolds have taken a step forward with Vistry Group announced as the preferred developer of the major housing development which forms part of Riverside Sunderland.

Homes would be in the shadow of the Stadium of Light and, with SAFC finally back in the Premier League following the lads’ 2-1 win against Sheffield United, lifelong SAFC fan and city councillor Michael Dixon has called for the streets at the new development to have names linked to the club.

Cllr Dixon, who represents St Michael’s ward, said: "This new housing has a unique position close to the Stadium of Light and is set to deliver up to 600 new homes, creating a vibrant neighbourhood that includes a match-day atmosphere, even more intense now that we are in the Premier League.

“Our achievement in getting promoted to the top tier of English Football is a great opportunity to give the names of the streets a footballing theme.

“The same applied when Roker Park became housing and I would hope this time we could look at including the names of some notable individuals from our footballing story, both past and current."

An artist's impression of how the development could look | Submitted

He added "Naming streets after SAFC’s champions would not only celebrate our city’s footballing tradition but also create a lasting connection for residents living so close to our great stadium, giving them a sense of pride and identity.

“I would encourage the developers and Sunderland City Council to explore this suggestion as it is a great opportunity to once again join the city and the football club together."

Meanwhile, footballing names, such as Regis Le Bridge, are among the many suggested for the new footbridge which is due to be officially named soon ahead of a summer opening.

Community groups are working through the suggestions made by the public with a shortlist to be drawn up. That shortlist will then be put to the public vote.