Call for participants to take part in new Hendon Young Musicians Project

Sunderland-based CIC We Make Culture has already had great success with its city-wide Young Musicians Project, which has helped many youngsters on the pathway to a musical career, while also creating a creative community.

Now, the social enterprise has teamed up with Hendon community organisation Back on the Map to encourage young people in the area to have a go at creating their own sound

Hendon Young Musicians Project sessions will start in October at Back on the Map’s newly-acquired Elliott House in Mainsforth Terrace West.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter.

We Make Culture are set to start a new Hendon Young Musicians Project at Elliott House, which has been acquired by Back on the Map. From left: We Make Culture's Beccy Young, Back on the Map's Becky Madden and We Make Culture's Laura Brewis.

Formerly used by the probation service, the new unit will be a hive of youth activity. It follows consultation with young people from the area, who asked for “a safe space to go to, with youth provision, art and music.”

Laura Brewis, from We Make Culture, said: “The Hendon Young Musicians Project is specifically designed for young people who are living in Hendon. To start off, we are going to have a group where you can come along and have a go at making music. We are also open to other forms of music making, such as rapping, singing and song-writing, so we’re open to suggestions.”

The first group, which is aimed at 11-14-year-olds, will meet on Monday, October 8, 2023 and will meet every Monday afterwards from 4.30pm-5.30pm.

Young people can sign up to take part on AirTable.com

Elliott House in Mainsforth Terrace West will be a hub for youth provision.

Beccy Young is part of the We Make Culture team and is also a musician, performing as This Little Bird.

Speaking about the new group and the benefits of participating in music, she said: “There’s no experience needed, if you want to give it a go, that’s all that matters.

"Being able to express yourself in a creative way is really helpful and can open up opportunities for young people they might not have had otherwise.”

Jo Cooper, chief executive at Back on the Map, said: “We're delighted to be working with We Make Culture on this project as part of our new Youth Empowerment programme for Hendon. Children and Youth People in Hendon rarely have the resources needed to take part in cultural and music opportunities.

"That's why we're excited to be bringing this project right into the heart of the community and removing barriers to participation.”