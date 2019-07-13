Umbrellas were put up as the rain arrived in Sunderland

Families pitched up with deck chairs, picnics and umbrellas, as thousands are set to descend on the seafront park to enjoy some of the best music, food and drink the region has to offer.

From primary school choirs to rock bands, the event, which runs until 7pm this evening (Saturday, July 13), will showcase talent from Sunderland and further afield in the North East – as well as performers from the rest of Britain and even Spain. For the full line up click here.

Entertaining the crowds at the Summer Streets festival, Cliffe Park.

Speaking to the Echo at the event, organiser Ross Millard said: “The formula for Summer Streets is it’s a whole mix of live music from all across different genres, mostly North East based talent and that can be from community groups and bands and artists just starting out right the way through to established touring performers.

“There’s loads of kids activities this year a little bit more than we have done previously.

“We really just want to have a nice, inclusive, family-friendly feel to the festival.

“The whole point is that people who come along can stumble across something they haven’t seen or heard of before.

One of the many bands to perform

“There are lots of opportunities for people to sign up to something and get involved off the back of Summer Streets – that’s such a big part of it.

“Really it’s about people enjoying some live music and having a go at something they’ve not tried before.”

And there’s not just musical talent on offer, there is a range of circus performers and even a silent disco tent.

Colette and Keith Laider, both 57, travelled from Hexham to visit Sunderland today and say they stumbled upon the festival.

This year circus acts were part of the line up

Colette said: “We’ve only just arrived but it looks like people are having a lot of fun and there is so much going on.

“It’s great to see community events that really bring people together. You look around and there are young people, older people and families and kids.

“There’s a lovely atmosphere here today and I think Sunderland has a lot of positive things going on.”