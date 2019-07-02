Butterfly release set to honour life of Bradley Lowery on second anniversary of his death
The family of inspirational youngster Bradley Lowery will celebrate his life with a butterfly release.
The Blackhall youngster touched hearts around the world with his battle with neuroblastoma, but tragically lost his fight on July 7, 2017.
To mark the second anniversary since his death, a butterfly release will be held at the family home.
Mum Gemma Lowery said this year’s tribute will be for family only, with no public event planned in his honour.
In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Gemma said: “As you know it is coming up to Brad’s two-year ‘angelversary’ and I want to do something special as my little boy was special.
“I miss him so much my heart physically aches with pain.
“I can’t believe it is nearly two years since I smelt his hair, touched his soft skin and cuddled him not wanting to let him go.
“Mammy loves you baby boy.”
During his cancer fight Bradley’s bravery, infectious smile and inspiring attitude led thousands of people to follow his journey.
And his legacy continues to inspire fundraising and campaigns today, with his family setting up charity the Bradley Lowery Foundation to help other poorly children.
Since it was founded, the charity has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children around the UK, established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated thousands to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.
Plans have also been approved for the foundation to build a holiday home for sick children and their families.
Every year, to mark the anniversary of his death, the foundation set up in his name also holds a fundraising campaign; Cancer Has No Colours.
The campaign encourages schools and workplaces across the country to let staff and students wear their club’s shirts or colours for a day, in exchange for a £1 to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.
It will launch on Friday, July 5, and run until Friday, July 12.
Then on Saturday, July 6, the Bradley Lowery Cup football tournament will take place at Silksworth 3G between Lowery’s Lads vs Josie’s Giants to raise further funds.
It will kick off at 3pm and entry is free.