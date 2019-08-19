Busker who battled prostate cancer performs with friend in fundraiser for Prostate Cancer UK at Washington Market Village
A busker who battled back from prostate cancer dusted off his act to help others suffering from the disease.
David Neuton, 70, was diagnosed with prostate cancer eight years ago.
To help others with the condition, the retired electrician and friend Peter Wynn, 60, a retired quality engineer, sung and played their hearts out to shoppers in Washington Market Village – raising £150 for Prostate Cancer UK.
The friends, who have been performing together as The Turn since the 1970s, were invited to play at the shopping area in The Galleries, and decided to use the chance to help the cause.
David said: “It’s a cause close to my heart. I was diagnosed in 2011 and since then I had an operation and eventually in 2016 was declared fit.”
Speaking about the day, the 70-year-old described it as a “tremendous experience” and said he loved seeing the passing audience getting involved.
“There was lots of applause and we even got a few up signing with us,” he said.
Shoppers at Washington Market Village donated £153 altogether.
Angie Wylam, the centre’s marketing and promotion manager, said she was delighted by how shoppers responded to the live music:
“Our shoppers and traders really enjoyed the performance and were happy to donate to such a worthy cause. Their upbeat set really brightened up the centre.”
The pair may soon return to liven up the atmosphere as the Market Village has said they are welcome back.