A road was closed due to flooding and around 3,000 properties were effected due to a burst water mains pipe.

The incident took place overnight on Saddler Street in Durham City, leaving streams of water flowing down the street.

The burst water main in Durham city. | Northumbrian Water

A spokesperson for Northumbrian Water said: “We were made aware of a burst on a water main on Saddler Street in Durham earlier this morning.

“Our teams attended quickly, and are currently on site carrying out repairs – however we expect that the road will need to be closed this morning due to flooding.

“The network has been re-zoned, but around 3000 properties may still be seeing issues with their water supply while our teams continue to carry out repairs.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and would like to thank customers for their co-operation.”

Northumbrian Water have now confirmed that water supplies have been restored.

A spokesperson said: “Since around 7am this morning, our teams have been working hard following a burst on a water main on Saddler Street in central Durham.

“Initially, around 3000 customers’ water supplies were impacted, however following a complex re-zoning operation carried out by the teams, all supplies have now been restored.

“We isolated the burst quickly, but are still working hard on clearing the flooding and standing water left behind. The road has been closed to vehicles to allow us to do this safely and so we can carry out our repairs, however the path will be reopened to pedestrians within the next few hours.

“We expect repairs on the water main to be completed tonight, but the reinstatement of the road may take a few days.

“We have been working closely with the local authorities and also have been offering support to local businesses who have been impacted by the flooding.

“We know how devastating flooding can be, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. We would like to customers for their patience.”